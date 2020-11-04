BUCKS COUNTY >> The count continues in Bucks County where incumbent Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Christina Finello are battling to represent Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District.
Both candidates posted messages on Election Day, Finello shortly after the polls closed and Fitzpatrick around midnight.
“Thank you to everyone who came out and expressed your voice today no matter what that voice is. Everybody who participated in Democracy today is a true patriot. We appreciate you getting active and involved in your government,” said Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who is seeking his second term in Congress. “We’re looking really, really good right now. Overwhelming numbers. With the new mail-in system in Pennsylvania we make sure that all votes are counted before saying anything conclusive.
“With that being said, the support and the numbers we have seen so far have been overwhelmingly positive and reflective of our mantra - ‘One Community. Bringing everybody together from all walks of life.’ Thus far the results reflect that,” said Fitzpatrick.
Finello, in a Zoom statement posted to her FaceBook page, said unprecedented times have made for an unprecedented election. And Pennsylvanians have turned out to make their voices heard.
“From the latest data, we predict around 400,000 votes will have been cast in this race, including nearly 200,000 mail-in ballots,” she said. “Going through all those ballots and adding them to the final tabulation will take time. We need to let the hardworking public servants of Bucks and Montgomery counties complete their important duties. Do not fret if early results from Election Day in person votes tell one story. That’s not the whole picture. The official count will shift as more mail-in ballots are tabulated.
“I urge patience and trust in our election process,” she said. “And everyone, especially our President, must respect our Democracy. The campaign is over. It is now time to listen to the will of the people.
“Right now we feel good,” said Finello. “A majority of voters who sent in mail-in ballots are registered Democrat. And we’re expecting more than 200,000 mail-in ballots. We are confident these votes will be counted in the coming days. A record number of voters have turned out because they want change.”
For election count updates, visit BucksCounty.org and click the Election Portal.
Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District includes all of Bucks County and a small portion of neighboring Montgomery County.