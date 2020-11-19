BUCKS COUNTY >> The Bucks County Technical High School in Fairless Hills and Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in Jamison have been awarded a pair of Pennsylvania Department of Education grants.
The Technical Education Programs Equipment Grant - $50,000 for the Bucks County Technical High School and $34,902 for the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology - may be used for updating or purchasing new equipment to be used by students in their course learning.
“There is no better intersection in which to put investment than the one between high school and the working world,” said State Rep. Tina Davis. “That’s true at home and it’s true in public funding. Not everyone goes to college to get a high-paying job and not everyone who goes to college gets a high-paying job. Investments in quality trade schools ensure that every kid from every economy and with career interest is met with a path to succeed and contribute.”
“Preparing a workforce fit for tomorrow’s technology is a race being run all around the world,” said State Rep. Perry Warren. “Bucks County is a worldwide leader in that race already, so what this investment is really doing is, first, giving all of our students an excellent choice between college and the trades, and then giving the students who choose to explore a trade a real leg-up in that global race.”
“In every budget we’ve passed under this administration, we’ve prioritized not only education investment for Pennsylvania, but jobs for people who want them,” said State Rep. John Galloway. “For those who know what they want to excel in, regular state investments like these help build that pipeline for them to succeed and grow the local economy. It’s what they call a real win-win.”
“Middle Bucks students know that a vast world of opportunity is ready to meet them if they make the right choices while in school, and this award will help bring them even more choices, better training, and a head start into a career,” said State Rep. Wendy Ullman. “Put those things together, and that leads to better family-sustaining jobs and growth in our local business community.”
Under the program, the maximum grant is $50,000, and each grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source which could include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.
More information about the latest grants is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website here.