BENSALEM >> Bucks County State Senator Robert "Tommy" Tomlinson has tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed the news in a FaceBook posting on Jan. 20.
“Over the weekend I started to experience some mild flu like symptoms. After consultation with my doctor, I decided to get tested for COVID-19,” he wrote. “Late last night, I received word that I tested positive.
“I am feeling well, but I am currently quarantining,” said Tomlinson, who has represented the sixth district as senator since 1995. “Just a reminder to all that you must continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and use social distancing to help defeat the spread.”
As of Jan. 22 his FaceBook posting had received close to 400 comments, many of them offering prayers and wishing the senator a quick and speedy recovery.
Since early March, more than a dozen state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, along with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who tested positive in December.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as of 12 a.m. on January 21 there were 5,664 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 788,834.
Currently there are 4,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 889 patients are in the intensive care unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 to 14 stood at 12.7 percent.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 20 there were 260 new deaths reported for a total of 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, state officials said.
There are 80,719 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,520,836 individuals who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,597 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,372 cases among employees, for a total of 71,969 at 1,525 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 10,137 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 21,862 of the total cases are among health care workers.
The sixth senatorial district includes Bensalem Township, Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, Hulmeville Borough, Ivyland Borough, Langhorne Borough, Langhorne Manor, Lower Southampton, Middletown Township, Northampton Township, Penndel Borough, Warwick Township and Wrightstown Township.