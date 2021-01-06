HARRISBURG >> Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-178) was sworn in on Jan. 5 to her second term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to serve the people of the 178th District.
“I want to thank the residents of the 178th for placing their faith in me to represent them in Harrisburg, share their concerns and craft legislation to solve those problems,” Thomas said. “It is my goal to work hard to bring results for the community.”
“We face many challenges in the new term, from helping rebuild an economy rocked by the COVID-19 shutdowns to improving the way our medical authorities share information for our long-term care facilities, residents and staff,” Thomas said.
Thomas brings strong private sector experience to her position and formerly served as a school board director for the Council Rock School District.
“I understand how important a strong education system is for our state,” Thomas said. “That is why I will support reducing unfunded mandates and restructuring state education funding so our local school districts can put their dollars back in the classroom.”
Follow Thomas on her website at www.RepThomas.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RepThomas. Her offices are located at 1038 2nd Street Pike,
Suite 100, in Richboro, and at 123 West Bridge St. in New Hope. She can be reached at 215-364-3414.