HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Wendy Ullman and state Sen. Steve Santarsiero on June 1 were joined by state Reps. Perry Warren, Tina Davis and John Galloway in asking Gov. Tom Wolf to issue an executive order allowing the resumption of youth baseball and softball in counties in the yellow or green phase of reopening.
“Children’s organized baseball and softball have been a cherished part of summer fun in Bucks County for generations,” Ullman said. “I am hopeful that with guidance from the governor’s office and the Department of Health, our children will soon be able to safely engage in this traditional outdoor sport that is so beneficial to supporting their physical, mental and social well-being.”
In a letter sent to the governor on May 29, the Bucks County Democratic lawmakers shared a detailed proposal to provide a healthy, safe environment for team play, designed to maintain the physical and mental well-being of the children, while protecting them and the greater community from the spread of COVID-19. The proposal was developed by a local coalition of youth baseball and softball associations representing more than 13,000 families in Bucks County.
“As we begin to come out of quarantine, outdoor recreation will be more important than ever for our physical and mental health, and especially for that of our children,” Santarsiero said. “With the safety protocols in place for other child-based businesses during the yellow phase of reopening, low-contact organized youth sports, such as baseball and softball, already have a model to follow and adapt so these pastimes can safely be enjoyed during this summer season in Pennsylvania.”
