DOYLESTOWN >> Citing a strong record of accomplishment and dedication to seeking justice for all citizens, Bucks County Sheriff Milt Warrell on Jan. 13 announced he will seek re-election to a second term as county sheriff.
"I am proud to say the Bucks County Sheriff's office is more effective, more professional, and less political than it was four years ago," Warrell said. "We are truly dedicated to seeking justice and fairness for all."
Warrell cited key accomplishments since being elected in 2017. These include:
- Cracking down on those with criminal records who seek gun carry permits.
Under Warrell, the Sheriff's Office began the practice of seeking prosecution against those who lie about their criminal backgrounds on gun permit applications. Warrell also instituted better background checks and screening for those applying for gun licenses.
- Spearheading gun turn-in process for domestic violence cases
Sheriff Warrell took the lead on efforts to ensure those accused of domestic violence turn in their firearms. Warrell further implemented a gun turn-in/relinquishment programs for unwanted firearms.
- Conducting Active Shooter Seminars
Under Warrell, the Sheriff’s office hosted active shooter response training for the public so people could learn to protect themselves and find out what to do if they found themselves in a worse-case scenario.
- Providing courthouse security for major trials like the Dinardo trial.
Warrell and the Sheriff's Office kept jurors, the public, and the litigants safe during highly publicized trials while the county and the nation watched.
- Taking politics out of the Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Warrell implemented two major policy changes to reduce politics: ending the practice of painting the Sheriff’s name on Sheriff Department vehicles so they could no longer serve as rolling political advertisements; and requiring all applicants to pass a physical training test, a written test, an oral interview, a background check, and vetting.
- Ensuring all union employees and staff are properly compensated
In the past, staff were sometimes required to work or perform duties without being compensated. Sheriff Warrell ended this practice. If you work, you get paid.
“We have greatly improved the Sheriff’s Department over the past four years,” said Warrell. “If re-elected, I look forward to working with our deputies and staff to make the Bucks County Sheriff’s Department even better.”
Warrell is a retired Upper Southampton police officer who also helped operate his family’s plumbing business. He is known for his Falls Township Christmas light display, “Elderberry Lights.”
Milt and his wife, Jennifer, are active in raising money and awareness for the Bucks HERO Scholarship Fund and the Relay for Life in support of the American Cancer Society. Warrell resides in Levittown with his wife and their children, Caitlyn and Thomas.
Warrell is the first Democrat and the second youngest Sheriff in Bucks County history.
###