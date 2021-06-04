DOYLESTOWN >> With an ear to the ground and an eye to the future, Bucks County’s Planning Commission this week launched crowdsourcing efforts to help guide the upcoming revision of the county’s comprehensive plan.
Surveys are on their way to a representative sample of county households, Director of Planning Services Michael Roedig announced Wednesday, seeking residents’ input about the shape of municipal development in Bucks County. The county also will seek feedback from local governments.
“We’re going to allow those residents and public officials to tell us what’s important,” Roedig said, “what needs to be fixed in the county and where we need to go.”
Called “Bucks 2040,” the updated comprehensive plan is intended to provide fresh guidance to the county’s boroughs and townships on the best ways to use and develop land, improve infrastructure and boost economic opportunities. It is set for completion in September 2022.
Last updated in 2011, the new plan also will focus on ways to gear development toward fighting climate change, while preserving Bucks County’s historic, natural and agricultural legacy.
Those who do not receive a survey are still invited to make their voices heard by emailing comments, concerns and questions to the Planning Commission at Bucks2040@buckscounty.org.
New for this update is the Bucks2040 Photo Contest, in which amateur photographers are asked to send along their best images from around Bucks County. Winners will be selected from a number of categories, and will have their photos featured in the pages of Bucks 2040.
Photo submissions will be accepted until Nov. 1.
For more information about the photo contest and for a more detailed summary of the Bucks 2040 plan and its goals, visit Bucks2040.com.