DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Planning Commission is seeking feedback from the public on possible trail routes connecting the Newtown area to the Delaware Canal Towpathl.
In a feasibility study completed in April, the planning commission identified 11 potential trail routes connecting the communities of Newtown and Yardley boroughs and Lower Makefield, Middletown, Newtown and Upper Makefield townships. Information was incorporated from the study’s initial survey and outreach effort in fall 2020.
The planning commission now would like stakeholders and members of the public to review and comment on the potential trail routes. Anyone interested can visit the plan’s webpage at www.tinyurl.com/N2DStoryMap and provide feedback through the webpage’s comment feature.
The webpage also provides considerable background on the project, trail types, and a detailed map of each segment.
The comment period for the proposal will last from July 5 to July 23.
This study is made possible through financial assistance from the Environmental Stewardship and the Community Conservation Partnerships Program of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.
Comments or questions about the study should be mailed to the planning commission via Christian Regosch at cpregosch@buckscounty.org or Paul Gordon at pwgordon@buckscounty.org.