BUCKS COUNTY >> The state has awarded Bucks County school districts more than $850,000 in school and community safety grants.
The grant money will help school districts accomplish the following: performing school safety assessments; purchasing security-related technology and equipment; supporting school safety-related and behavioral-health trainings; preparing all-hazards plans; hiring school resource officers, school police officers, school counselors, social workers and school psychologists; and providing for trauma-informed approaches to education.
The grant money is a part of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee approval of $53.7 million in school safety and security grants to 524 school entities throughout the commonwealth.
Grants have been awarded locally to: Bristol Borough School District, $77,665; Bristol Township School District, $45,000; Central Bucks School District, $45,000; Council Rock School District, $465,750; Morrisville Borough School District, $30,000; Neshaminy School District, $45,000; New Hope Solebury School District, $35,000; Palisades School District, $30,000; Pennridge School District, $45,000; and the Pennsbury School District, $45,000.
“I’m glad that so many school districts in Bucks County have received grants from the School Safety and Security Fund,” said State Senator Steve Santarsiero. “Schools should be a place of learning and growth, and making sure that our students and faculty feel safe, and are in fact safe, in their classrooms is a crucial component of fostering that productive environment.”
State Rep. Tina Davis said, “As a mother and legislator, I’m glad that our school districts have received this grant money that will help increase our children’s safety at school so they can learn and thrive in the Bristol and Neshaminny school districts and throughout Pennsylvania.”
“School safety continues to be a major concern for our children and their schools,” said State Rep. John Galloway. “I am very pleased with these grants to the Bristol Township and Borough, Morrisville and Pennsbury school districts and others.”
“The children of Central Bucks, Palisades and Pennridge will be able to learn and grow in safe environments thanks to this grant money,” said State Rep. Wendy Ullman.
And State Rep. Perry Warren commented, "This funding will help all three public school districts in my district - Council Rock, Morrisville and Pennsbury - keep our schools, our children, and their teachers and staff safe, so they can focus on learning and growing."
To learn more about the School Safety and Security Fund, visit PCCD’s website.