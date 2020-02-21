DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Republican Committee on Feb. 21 announced its recommended candidates for the 2020 Primary Election.
Regional meetings were held over the last several weeks with local Republican Committeepeople to screen candidates for U.S. Congress, PA State Representative, and Delegate and Alternate Delegate to the Republican National Convention.
The locally-elected Republican Committee people had the chance to meet, speak with, and vote to recommend candidates for each office on the ballot this Primary Election, with their recommendations confirmed by the Executive Committee.
“Our Bucks County community will be well-served by this talented team of qualified and experienced candidates. We are especially proud to put forth a slate of top tier women Republican candidates to defend our majority in the State House.” said Bucks County GOP Chair Pat Poprik. “We are excited to work with this great team through the Primary and into the General Election.”
The candidates listed below earned the unanimous support of the Bucks County Republican Committee. These recommended candidates will be joined on the ballot by Heather Heidelbaugh for Attorney General, Tim DeFoor for Auditor General, and Stacy Garrity for Treasurer.
US Congress >> Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01)
PA State Representative >> Kathleen “K.C.” Tomlinson (PA 18), Meghan Schroeder (PA 29), Charlie Adcock (PA 31), Jeanine McGee (PA 140), Kelly Bellerby-Allen (PA 141), Frank Farry (PA 142), Shelby Labs (PA 143), Todd Polinchock (PA 144), Craig Staats (PA 145) and Wendi Thomas (PA 178).
Delegate to the Republican Convention >> Rob Loughery, Jim Worthington and Joan Cullen.
Alternate Delegate to the Republican National Convention >> Cathy Paige, Kiel Sigafoos and Michele Johnson.
###