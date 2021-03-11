BUCKS COUNTY >> The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has announced $98,000 in local funding that will help local houses of worship make security improvements through its Non-Profit Security Grant Program.
The following religious institutions in Bucks County will be receiving grants:
- St. Mark A.M.E. Zion in Newtown: $24,995
- Abrams Hebrew Academy in Yardley: $24,975
- Temple Judea of Bucks County in Furlong: $21,847
- St. Andrew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Perkasie: $13,346
- Jewish Center of Eastern Bucks/Chabad Lubavitch of Yardley: $12,838
“The Non-Profit Security Grant funds will allow these houses of worship to make security enhancements to protect the safety and security of a diverse cross-section of our community,” said State Senator Steve Santarsiero. “Freedom of religion means no one should fear for his or her safety while observing their faith. Unfortunately, that is not always the case, which is why these funds are so important to our community.”
Grants awarded from the program are to be used by nonprofit organizations that serve people or groups often targeted by hate crimes because of race, religion, sexual orientation, disability and gender.
The awards can be used for any safety or security improvement the nonprofit organization wants to put in place, including training and planning, the purchase of technology or equipment, or the improvement of the nonprofit’s facilities.
“As Pennsylvanians, we have a right to be able to safely gather in our places of worship, our institutions of education, and in any of our community spaces,” said State Rep. Perry Warren. “These funds will ensure people can safely practice their religion and pursue an education here in the 31st. Hate has absolutely no place in our community.”
The grants are provided through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program created by Act 83 of 2019.