DOYLESTOWN >> Since taking office in January 2018, Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, Robin Robinson, has brought her focus of good government into the Recorder of Deeds Office to better serve the residents of Bucks County.
Since then, Robinson has initiated several positive changes including her Historic Deed Book Restoration Project, modernizing the office, and fighting fraud in Bucks County.
After finding more than 700 historic deed books deteriorating in the county warehouse, Robin made it her personal mission to restore and preserve these county treasures.
In addition to using the allocated funds to maintain county record, Robin started the Adopt-a-Book Program, which allows business leaders and community members to make donations in support of the preservation project. 341 out of the 700 books have been preserved thus far.
In order to see that the deed book repair project is finished to completion, Robinson says that she needs another term.
Bucks County residents have also benefited from Robinson’s emphasis on fighting fraud and scams across the county. To prevent Deed Scammers, Robin has placed watermarks on all copies of deeds made outside of the office.
In addition, she initiated and helped to build the Bucks County Fraud Alert system that alerts property owners when a property has been recorded at the county under their name. This system is now used as a model to help other counties across the commonwealth.
Prior to taking office, Robinson worked in the commissioners’ office for ten years, and has brought her knowledge of county government to the Recorder of Deeds Office.
Through the COVID-19 Pandemic, Robinson said she has made sure the office remained operating by getting laptops for her department during the pandemic shut down of government offices.
To keep title searchers and realtors working during the pandemic, Robinson opened public records back to 1684 and even swore in notaries in parking lots when the administration building was closed.
Robinson continues to strive towards good government, consistently staying under budget every year in office, and continually putting Bucks County Residents first.
When elected to a second term, Robinson said she plans on continuing to modernize the office, make online documents clearer and easier for the public to read, and finish the deed book restoration project.