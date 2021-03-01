DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County received 21,855 doses of vaccine last week from the state after getting nothing the previous week due to weather delays and supply shortages.
The largest recipients were Doylestown Hospital (5,745 doses), the Bucks County Health Department (4,680), Grandview Hospital (3,120) and St. Mary Medical Center (2,340).
An additional 2,340 doses went to Rite Aid locations in Summit Square, Langhorne, and at 6912 New Falls Road, Levittown, through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
Bucks County providers have administered 95,526 doses of vaccine, comprising 35,418 partial vaccinations and 30,056 full vaccinations.
For more information or to pre-register for the county's vaccine clinics, visit the county's vaccine information portal at https://tinyurl.com/y6dghkee.
The state reported 190 new COVID cases on Feb. 25 in Bucks for a pandemic total of 44,744. The seven-day average is 138 per day. Two fatalities reported on Feb. 25 raised the pandemic death toll to 1,132.
A total of 86 Bucks County patients are hospitalized with COVID, 21 in intensive care and 12 on ventilators. Forty-six percent of the county's adult ICU beds and 23 percent of adult medical surgical beds remain available.