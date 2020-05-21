DOYLETOWN >> The Bucks County Health Department on May 20 announced 44 new positive cases of COVID-19, a significant decline after a two-day spike Monday and Tuesday.
After posting 29 new cases on Saturday and 24 on Sunday, the county’s daily cases increased to 81 on Monday and 67 on Tuesday.
The county’s case count over the past 14 days has averaged 71 cases per day when calculated by the date they were reported. But when the more accurate onset date is used – the date when a person’s symptoms began to appear – the 14-day average is 43 cases per day.
Eighteen of the new cases on May 20 are among residents of long-term care facilities, nine were from household contacts, four were deemed pure community spread and two are healthcare workers. Eleven were unable to be fully interviewed today.
“Based on our extensive data collection, I believe that Bucks County is ready to move to the yellow phase,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the health department. “We hope that Gov. Wolf and Health Secretary Levine also see it the same way very soon.”
Six deaths also were announced: a 102-year-old woman and five men ranging in age from 79 to 89. All were residents of long-term care facilities and had underlying health conditions.
The Bucks County death toll surpassed the 400 mark today. Since the pandemic began, 4,486 infections have been reported here and 405 people have died.
A total of 126 patients are hospitalized, 22 of them in critical condition and on ventilators, and 1,366 have been confirmed to have recovered.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.