DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Health Department (BCHD) has begun providing third doses of COVID vaccine to the immunocompromised in compliance with guidance from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As of Monday afternoon, August 16 the county had administered 11 third-dose Pfizer shots. Third doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be available at county clinics next week. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has not yet received approval for another dose.
If anyone has questions about receiving a third dose, they should contact their doctor or call the BCHD at 215-345-3318.
At least 5,702 COVID shots were administered in the county last week, the most since late June. About 65 percent of eligible Bucks residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
To date, 637,203 total doses have been administered, enough to fully vaccinate 312,889 people and partially vaccinate 39,256 others.
As the number of people getting vaccinated continues to rise, so does the number of new cases.
The county’s seven-day average ticked up to 86 new cases per day on Saturday, August 14 compared to an 80-case average the previous week. More than 130 cases were reported on Saturday, the most since early May.
At 4.5 percent, Bucks County’s test positivity rate for the week of Aug. 6-12 was below the statewide rate of six percent.
In Bucks County, there have been two deaths linked to COVID since last week, both were reported on Aug. 9. A total of three deaths have been reported over the past 30 days.
At least 25 people with COVID were hospitalized at the end of last week, none of them on ventilators.
Bucks County continues to offer free vaccinations to anyone age 12 and over from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and Warwick Square in Jamison. For a full list of vaccine providers in Bucks County and locations where COVID vaccines are being offered, please check Bucks County’s Coronavirus Testing/Vaccination Information page.