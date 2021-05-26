NORRISTOWN >> A Bucks County police officer is facing child pornography possession charges in Montgomery County, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.
Matthew Reiss, 47, who lives in Palm, in Upper Hanover Township, was arrested May 25 and charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography.
On April 16, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of two child sexual abuse images to a Google email account. The IP address for the gmail account was traced to the defendant’s residence in Palm, Pa., in Upper Hanover Township in Montgomery County.
In addition, the cellphone number associated with the gmail account was a known phone number of the defendant’s.
Detectives served a search warrant on Google for information about the gmail account.
On May 19, the investigation received 660 images, which included 10 images that were of child pornography, depicting children under the age of 13 in various stages of undress, in sexual poses and being sexually assaulted.
As part of the search warrant, chats were also provided to investigators. In one chat, the defendant notes that he works for a local government entity.
Reiss is a police officer with the Hilltown Township Police Department in Bucks County; however, the investigation found no connection between the child pornography and his employment.
Reiss was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Albert J. Augustine, who set bail at $75,000 cash. The defendant posted bail and was released. A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m., June 7, 2021 before Magisterial District Judge Maureen Coggins. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nichola Beeson, captain of the Family Protection Unit.
The Hilltown Township Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney’s Office assisted with thw investigation. Since his arrest, the police department has placed Reiss on administrative leave.
In a statement, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said his office has cooperated and worked with Montgomery County authorities since being made aware of the investigation into Matthew Reiss.
"This office protects all victims, even when the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law. We will evaluate all Bucks County criminal cases in which Reiss played role," said Weintraub.
According to Hilltown Township Police Chief Chris Engelhart, his department was advised on May 25 that Reiss, an 18-year veteran of the police department, had been arrested by the Montgomery County Bureau of Detectives on charges of child pornography.
"We were angered and shocked at the allegations and are fully cooperating with the investigation," said Engelhart in a statement. "These acts, if true, would be a betrayal of his oath as a Police Officer, the public trust and the trust of his fellow officers. Officer Reiss has been placed on unpaid Administrative Suspension pending an internal investigation."
Special Victims Unit Detectives of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, along with specially trained and sworn detectives from police departments in Montgomery County, routinely work with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to protect children from Internet predators by aggressively and proactively investigating Internet crimes that exploit children.