DOYLESTOWN >> As news of COVID-19’s expanding reach captures headlines close to home, Bucks County’s law enforcement community advises of plans already in place to ensure continued service during an outbreak.
The Bucks County Police Chiefs Association has instituted contingencies for addressing manpower shortages among police departments should they arise as a result of efforts to quarantine individuals exposed to coronavirus.
The plans adopted by the association, including cooperative agreements through which police officers may patrol and operate in municipalities outside their jurisdiction if required, predate the current outbreak.
“Keeping the public safe despite any and all outside circumstances is our first priority, and preparedness is paramount in meeting that goal,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub, the county’s chief law enforcement officer. “We continue to monitor the developing situation and will adapt our approach to be sure everyone stays safe.”
For up-to-date information on the virus from health experts, we suggest people turn to online resources from the Bucks County Health Department, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.