ATLANTIC CITY >> A Bucks County police corporal was arrested on Sunday in Atlantic City, N.J., on a child luring charge after concerned citizens posed online as an underage child.
Clifford Horn, 54, of Chalfont, was arrested and charged with luring and enticing a child online by various means. Horn is a corporal with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
Atlantic City Police said since July 22 they have also charged three other individuals -- Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, Maryland; Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City, N.J.; Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia - with luring and enticing a child based on information provided by the citizens group.
"The concerned citizens were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites," police said. "They would confront the individual and notify local law enforcement."
According to police, the citizens provided the responding officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens and the suspects.
A video, marked with the "Colorado Ped Patrol" logo, shows Horn as he is confronted by the concerned citizens. The Colorado Ped Patrol poses online as underage children on various social media sites, confronts individuals and then notifies local law enforcement.
On its YouTube Channel, the group describes itself as "just a group of people trying to make it a little safer for all of our kiddos."
According to Atlantic City police, following an investigation by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section, each individual was arrested and criminally charged. All four were released on a summons with a future court date.
"The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is aware of the investigation and arrest of CBRPD Corporal Clifford Horn in Atlantic County, New Jersey," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weinstein in a statement released on Monday. "Our office has assigned personnel to assist New Jersey authorities in any capacity, and to investigate and prosecute any criminal activity that may have occurred in Bucks County. This office protects all victims, regardless of whether the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law or not. No one is above the law. Our office will begin the process of evaluating all Bucks County criminal cases in which Cpl. Horn was involved."
Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.