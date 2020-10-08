BUCKS COUNTY >> One day in the not to distant future pedestrians and cyclists could be enjoying a shared use trail linking Newtown with the Delaware Canal State Park.
The Bucks County Planning Commission has launched a grant-funded study to explore the viability of establishing a shared use trail between the Newtown area and the Delaware Canal at Washington Crossing and Yardley Borough.
“And because the trail may eventually serve as part of the September 11th National Memorial Trail, we want to explore opportunities for connecting to the Garden of Reflection and the Washington Crossing National Cemetery,” said county planner Chris Regosch.
The study area encompasses six municipalities, including Upper Makefield, Lower Makefield, Middletown, Newtown Borough, Newtown Township and Yardley Borough, and will include inpiut from a steering committee made up of representatives from each municipality, the September 11th Memorial Trail, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PennDOT, Bucks County Transportation Management Association, the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Heritage Conservancy.
According to Regosch, the study will focus on seven key objectives, including identifying opportunities for making use of existing trails to help minimize costs and expedite the development process; evaluating alternative trail routes, trail head locations and the potential for establishing loop trails along the corridor; and developing a trail concept plan identifying proposed trail routes and improvements to take advantage of the natural, scenic and cultural beauty of the area.
It also will provide recommendations for trail safety, maintenance, operations and accessibility; identify priorities for trail segment development; serve as a resource to municipalities for future grant applications; and serve as a starting point for future preliminary engineering efforts.
The study will cost $58,000 with $27,000 coming from a grant from the state DCNR and the remaining $30,000 from a match provided by the Bucks County Planning Commission.
As part of the process, the county has brought on a consultant - Gilmore & Associates - to assist with the field work for the study.
“From a regional planning perspective, trails within the county and within this region have been discussed for a long period of time. There really is a lot of thought going into this feasibility study and a lot of momentum behind it,” said Regosch. “In 2004 we had the September 11th trail alliance form and in 2012 the Delaware and Lehigh Trail Alliance was established so we have a lot of local momentum going into this with this kind of push for trails.”
Regosch said three potential trail corridors have been identified, the first located north of Newtown Borough and linking the National Cemetery with Washington Crossing Historic Park; the second located to the east of Newtown Borough near Goodnoe Elementary and linking to the Garden of Reflection, Delaware Canal State Park and Yardley Borough; and the third linking Saint Mary Medical Center, Core Creek Park, I-295 and Yardley Borough.
“These are the three main corridors that will help us to achieve what this study sets out to do,” said Regosch.
According to Regosch, the study aims to identify potential trail routes and evaluate connections to points of interest in the communities along the routes, including schools, shopping and libraries, as well as nature centers and parks.
The county will be soliciting initial public input on the trail plan through October. After that it will focus on field work, mapping, evaluation and cost through May 2021.
The county planners will then convene the steering committee in May to discuss the proposed trail alignment and then begin drafting the narrative of the plan in July and August.
After another round of public comment in September 2021, a final plan would be drafted and then be ready for final adoption in December 2021.
To make your voice heard, visit the Planning Commission’s Newtown to D&L webpage, complete the survey and plot points of interest on the interactive map. The page, along with an accompanying video presentation, will remain online and open for community input through Oct. 30.
The study was planned with financial assistance from the Environmental Stewardship Fund and the Community Conservation Partnerships Program of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.
Comments or questions about the study should be emailed to the Planning Commission via Christian Regosch at cpregosch@buckscounty.org or Paul Gordon at pwgordon@buckscounty.org