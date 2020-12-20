DOYLESTOWN >> With Christmas just days away, the Bucks County Health Department is encouraging churches that decide to hold in-person services to strongly follow mitigation guidelines.
In his latest mitigation order, Governor Tom Wolf exempted religious institutions limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 10. But he strongly encouraged them to enforce physical distancing and other mitigation measures at their gatherings.
“Unfortunately Covid 19 doesn’t distinguish between a crowded church service and a Phillies game. And while we clearly understand there is religious freedom in this country, Covid doesn’t distinguish,” said the county’s health director Dr. David Damsker.
“We have had outbreaks related to churches. And we would definitely recommend that churches that decide to have services that they maintain all the strict guidelines that everyone else has to," said Damsker.
“We ask that maybe people not sing during services or if you have people singing spread them apart and keep them completely separate,” he said. “Have people sit as far away in the pews as possible to keep six feet of distance between families. Just because someone’s allowed to do something doesn’t mean they shouldn’t follow all of the rules in order to prevent spread.”
Commissioners Chair Diane Ellis Marseglia said when people are deciding whether to attend in person services they should think about the health care providers who could end up bearing the brunt of that decision.
Dr. Gerard Wydro, who works on the frontlines as an emergency room physician and as an EMS provider and medical director, agreed, adding it’s not just the health care providers who face risk, it’s also the patients.
“They are literally starving for oxygen. They can’t breathe. They have to be on ventilators,” he said. “These are things they shouldn’t have to go through. And this virus is devious that way.”
Wydro added that his hospital saw a huge bump after Thanksgiving. “It was substantial. If you look at the graph it went up so dramatically. The concern we have is with Christmas and New Years with people doing things beyond church services.
“There are ways to mitigate that like what Dr. Damsker explained,” said Wydro. “There’s no question through mitigation we can reduce the chance of it happening. We saw a bump after Thanksgiving. We, as a community, have to pull together to avoid that same bump after Christmas and New Years.”
In terms of Christmas family gatherings, Ellis Marseglia said the best thing to do for one another this year is not to spend time together.
“We have to find creative ways to do things. Like this,” she said of Zoom. “Gathering through Zoom is one way to do it. This is a year we are going to be telling our children and great-grandchildren about. And we should be able to point to what we did to make it easier for the doctors and nurses as well as for our neighbors.”
Harvie, who comes from a large family with many traditions including the big family meal and the Christmas Eve services, said this year they will be forgoing all that.
“We always have a gift exchange. That’s being done via Zoom," said Harvie. "We already mailed our gifts out and arranged a time on Christmas to open up our gifts together,” he said. “It’s certainly going to be a much different Christmas. I’m hoping people think about the people they are spending time with and wanting to be able to spend time with them next year .. All this will be a memory we have but it will make next Christmas even better.”
DiGirolamo agreed. “We just have to be careful. We have to make sacrifices. We heard what it’s like in the hospitals and emergency rooms. Many of these sacrifices are meant so our hospitals will not get overwhelmed. We do have to make these sacrifices especially around the holiday. It’s the right decision for everyone to make just to gather in your homes and not travel or have visitors. It’s a sacrifice we all have to make.”
Damsker encouraged everyone to “hang in there” for a few more months practicing proper mitigation and not letting your guard down.
“The nice thing is we now have a vaccine and this vaccine is the game changer that we need to hold gatherings again,” he said.
“When we were doing contact tracing we were finding that people were getting the virus from people they knew. It was family and friends. When you bring in people from outside of your bubble you are increasing your risk,” he said.
“This vaccine will allow us to, over the next six months, go back to some of the the things we had been doing. This is what we need,” he said.
“But if you’re going to get Covid, most likely it will be from people you know, not from the stranger you see in Giant, not from the strangers you walk past somewhere. You’re going to get it from family and friends because that’s when your masks are off and you take your guard down.”