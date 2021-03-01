DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County officials are offering $7.1 million in state grant money to local hospitality businesses harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program will award amounts ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, based on need, to eligible businesses.
Applications will be accepted from March 15 to April 2 at www.bcrda.com. Approved grants will be awarded in the order they are received.
To qualify, a business must be a for-profit company with a tangible worth of no more than $15 million, and must document at least a 25 percent drop in 2020 revenue. Eligible businesses also must have an NAICS classification code of 721 or 722, designating businesses that offer lodging and/or food and drink.
The hospitality industry in Bucks County was credited with supporting more than 28,700 jobs in 2019, and with attracting 8.1 million visitors. The annual economic impact of tourism and hospitality in Bucks County is estimated at $1.1 billion.
For a complete description of the eligibility requirements, eligible expenses and required documentation, please see the grant fact sheet.
“These new grants are critical to our efforts to help our small businesses in the hospitality industry,” said Bob Harvie, Vice Chair of the Bucks County Board of Commissioners. “We are thankful to the state for recognizing this need and appreciate the help of our economic development agencies to get this money into the hands of people who really need it.”
The program was created by the Pennsylvania Legislature through Act 1 of 2021, and is being offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Locally, it is being administered by the county in conjunction with the Bucks County Economic Development Corporation, the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority and Visit Bucks County.
“Hopefully we will be getting this money out into the hospitality industry and to the businesses that need it the most – quickly,” said Bucks County Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt.
Questions can be directed to Deanna Giorno, Bucks County Economic Development Program Manager, at dmgiorno@buckscounty.org.