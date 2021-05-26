BUCKS COUNTY >> Early-stage startup companies are urged to apply in June for one of five county-funded $25,000 investments being offered through the Bucks Built Startup Fund.
Bucks Built provides $250,000 annually in two separate rounds, selecting five eligible startups in each round. The initiative, funded through the County of Bucks, was developed and is administered by Startup Bucks, a local non-profit organization.
Interested startup companies can learn more and apply at bucksbuilt.com. The application window for this year’s second round of funding runs from June 1 through June 30, though early interest submissions are accepted year-round.
In addition to the $25,000 investment, each selected startup receives 12 months of partnered advising, resources, connections and programming from the Bucks Built team and Startup Bucks community, all focused on enabling growth and securing follow-on funding.
Companies do not need to be based in Bucks County to apply, but they do need to meet certain criteria. In addition to being innovative and scalable, eligible startups must intend for a founder to reside in, hire employees in, and/or base some operations in Bucks County.
“This program is a wonderful example of how business and government can work together,” said Bob Harvie, vice chair of the Board of Bucks County Commissioners. “Startup Bucks is doing great work helping entrepreneurs get started and connecting seasoned business owners with people just beginning. Those kinds of interactions help everyone succeed, and the county commissioners are excited about the role we can play in that small business development.”
The Bucks Built Startup Fund began in earnest in February, when it announced investments in five startups across diverse industries:
EmployeeCycle, a software application to streamline human-resources reporting;
- Neuralert, a medical device for early stroke detection;
- PupCamp, an online dog-training platform;
- Tozuda, a head-impact indicator for concussion awareness; and
- Naturaz, a vegan, non-GMO hair care system for curly hair.
“The Bucks Built investment has enabled us to start laying the marketing foundation to scale,” said Mumbi Dunjwa, co-founder and CEO of Naturaz. “The support and network provided by the program has already opened opportunities to access more capital.”
Throughout the June application window, Startup Bucks is working with marketing agency TYP Social Media to produce Bucks Built Startup Month, a slate of online events, content, educational sessions and happy hours to promote and support startup entrepreneurship throughout Bucks County.
Interested parties are welcome to connect with the Bucks County startup community at 9 a.m. every Wednesday on Zoom during the weekly entrepreneur forum, Founder’s 30, through Startup Bucks.