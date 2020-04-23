MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center, Bucks County Opportunity Council and United Way of Bucks County, with the support of Penn Community Bank, announced the opening of the HELP Center, an 8,000-square-foot space for a newly launched heathy eating and living partnership.
Located in Bristol, the HELP Center – which stands for the Healthy Eating and Living Partnership – will house food and other necessities that will be provided to residents county-wide. The site will not be open to the public. Items will be distributed through food pantries, Fresh Connect free mobile farm markets and existing distribution networks.
"St. Mary brought these organizations together to improve the coordination of hunger relief in Bucks County," said Larry Brilliant, MD, President of St. Mary. "The HELP Center will be a hub for addressing food insecurity in Bucks County, fulfilling the mission to serve our community members most in need."
St. Mary will use the center for distributing food resources for their weekend meal program and Bucks County Opportunity Council will use it as a central distribution site for dry goods. United Way of Bucks County will eventually relocate its existing in-kind goods distribution program to this new site, which is focusing exclusively on urgently needed items like toilet paper, diapers and cleaning supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is an increased and urgent need for the basics,” said Marissa Christie, CEO of United Way of Bucks County. “Our new HELP Center means we can get larger donations from corporate partners and get items out to the community faster."
Penn Community Bank is providing financial support to launch the project, allowing the nonprofit organizations to fast-track the opening of the HELP Center to respond to COVID-19-related needs in the community. For more information, please call 215.710.4590.