FALLS TOWNSHIP >> A Bucks County man arrested last week in the brutal domestic assault of his 39-year-old girlfriend is now facing a homicide charge after the victim died on Sunday.
Evan Marquis Smith, 37, of Morrisville, was charged last week with Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault, and Fleeing and Eluding and was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.
He was arraigned on the new charge on July 7.
The victim, Jamie Beighley, was pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She had been clinging to life since the Thursday night assault at the New Falls Motel at 201 Lincoln Highway in Falls Township.
That night, Falls Township police were dispatched to the motel for a report of a subject in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, officers observed the defendant, Evan Smith, performing CPR on the unresponsive victim.
Smith became combative and uncooperative with first responders prior to fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Officers pursued Smith for a short time before terminating the pursuit in the interest of public safety.
The victim was found lying on the floor of the motel room without a pulse when first responders arrived. Police observed blood around the victim’s head and face area, as well as her hands. After establishing a pulse, Beighley was taken to the hospital.
A short time after the victim was transported, police apprehended Smith in the area of Hunter Drive in Morrisville.
Medical reports indicate that Beighley’s injuries are consistent with strangulation. She also suffered head trauma and a possible brain bleed.
The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler and investigated by the Bucks County Detectives, and Falls Township Police Detective Dennis O’Connell.