ATLANTIC CITY >> A Bucks County man was arrested on Sunday in Atlantic City, N.J., on a suspected child luring charge after he was allegedly enticed by a group of concerned citizens posing as underage children.
Atlantic City Police said since July 22 they have charged four individuals -- Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, Maryland; Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City, N.J.; Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia; and Clifford Horn, 54, of Chalfont -- with luring and enticing a child by various means.
The concerned citizens, calling themselves the Colorado Ped Patrol, were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites, police said. They would then confront the individual and notify local law enforcement.
Police said the citizens provided the responding officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens and the suspects.
On its YouTube Channel, the Colorado Ped Patrol describes itself as "just a group of people trying to make it a little safer for all of our kiddos. There are way too many of these guys out there."
Following an investigation by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section, each individual was arrested and criminally charged. All four were released on a summons with a future court date.
Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.