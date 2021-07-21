BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County House Democrats today are lauding $512,761 in public funding headed to A Woman’s Place, Family Service Association, Valley Youth House and YWCA Bucks County.
The Wolf administration announced today that nearly $1.5 million in Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funding is being awarded to assist Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness and to prevent future homelessness across the commonwealth.
A total of $1,460,280 in ESG-CV funding was approved for 10 organizations in five counties across the state.
“Women who are in vulnerable and dangerous situations can sleep safely because of these hero organizations in Bucks County,” said state Rep. Tina Davis. “These awards are how government can focus on and directly assist people and places in Pennsylvania.”
“This competitive state funding supports the important work and facilities of these Bucks organizations, who deserve our applause for the work they do every day,” said state Rep. Perry Warren. “Their work reaches throughout the county and contributes to the health, achievement and success of our residents and our communities.”
“Thank you to all the care workers and volunteers working for these organizations,” said state Rep. John Galloway. “Your service to your neighbors is another example of what makes Bucks County the place we all call home.”
ESG-CV funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act supplemental appropriation. The funding is provided to counties, which determine the allocation to each recipient.
The CARES Act provided for two allocations of homeless assistance funds to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts created by the pandemic.
The first round of funding was announced in July 2020. Since then, DCED has awarded additional rounds of funding under ESG-CV, including a special allocation during the winter months of 2020-2021 to address winter emergency shelter needs resulting from the pandemic.
Residents can learn more about the ESG-CV funding by click visiting https://dced.pa.gov/programs/emergency-solutions-grant-cares-act-esg-cv/.