LEVITTOWN >> State Reps. Tina Davis and John Galloway, both D-Bucks, announced on May 19 they signed a letter sent by the Senate Democratic Caucus to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting that the commonwealth allow for curbside pickup at all retail locations.
“At this point, we can open additional sectors of the economy while continuing to flatten the curve as long as social distancing and good hygiene is practiced, and personal protective equipment (PPE) is used,” Davis said.
“It’s time to get our economy moving again,” Galloway said. “Our small businesses can have curbside pickup while using the tools and practices that will protect the public health.”
In the letter, the legislators contend that the 18 counties still in red phase are close to moving to yellow, and are ready and able to take the necessary steps needed to open additional sectors of the economy in a way that is consistent with the goal of mitigation. They point to neighboring state New Jersey as an example of a state that allows for curbside pickup.
Davis and Galloway said that the collective sacrifices made to protect vulnerable populations in this pandemic has led to grave economic insecurities and hardship for many in Bucks County.
“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to show signs of slowing in the state, it’s time to help our struggling communities by letting them get back to work,” Davis and Galloway said. “Allowing our retail businesses to open for curbside pickup would help both owners and employees to get back on their feet.”
Last week, both Davis and Galloway voted in support of another measure to open the economy — H.B. 2412 — that would restart real estate sales and activity in Pennsylvania.
“We believe real estate is an essential, life-sustaining business, and is critical to the well-being of all Pennsylvanians,” Davis and Galloway said. “We all need food, water and shelter to survive, and that is why we voted in support of this bill.”
The governor vetoed H.B. 2412 on May 19.
Wolf, however, announced he was allowing for real estate transactions to take place statewide as long as safety guidelines were followed.
“We are very glad that Governor Wolf has taken this step to reopen the commonwealth by allowing for limited real estate transactions,” Davis and Galloway said. “Pennsylvanians in need will now be able to get safe housing, which is critical to the public health and stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”
