HARRISBURG >> State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren announced $870,000 in funding has been approved for various programs and organizations to address housing needs in Bucks County.
“Affordable housing and the growing number of people struggling with homelessness have rightly received more national attention in the wake of the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn,” Warren said. “It’s a relief to see the state stepping forward to fund valuable programs and services for people in our community to address housing issues for those in need.”
The $870,000 in funding has been approved for five different programs and services.
“Housing insecurity is a chronic issue in our community, even more so given the devastating impact of the pandemic on the economy in Bucks County,” Galloway said. “This state funding will help ensure that families and individuals in need in our community each have the stability of a home of their own to count on as they rebuild their lives.”
Davis added, “The economic impact of the pandemic hit our communities like a body slam, knocking many families off their feet financially, leaving them in some cases homeless,” Davis said. “This grant money will provide critical assistance to families struggling with housing insecurity while they find their footing as the pandemic recedes.”
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority approved the following funds through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund/Realty Transfer Tax:
- Bucks County, Housing Services Department, $350,000: Strengthening Homeless Services will use funds to continue solutions to homelessness and introduce solutions with the goal of better response to pandemic-caused housing insecurity, increasing affordable housing options for the homeless and providing effective interventions to improve flow within the homeless services system.
- Bucks County Opportunity Council, $200,000: Housing Opportunities for Reentry Population will use funds to provide housing and supportive services for recently incarcerated individuals who are eligible for parole but who lack a permanent address.
- YWCA of Bucks County, $200,000: Housing and Supportive Services for Victims of Human Trafficking will use funds to address the complex needs of human trafficking victims through a comprehensive system focused on housing and specialized services.
- Habitat for Humanity Bucks County, $100,000: Home Repair Program will use funds to partner with low-income homeowners in Bucks County to repair homes to make them safe and accessible for everyone living in the home – helping people avoid illnesses or injury caused by disrepair.
- Bucks County Housing Group, $20,000: Housing Counseling Program will use funds to continue employment of two housing counselors and one intake specialist.
Money to fund this round of competitive PHARE applications came from two sources: Marcellus Shale Impact Fees and Realty Transfer Taxes. Established in 2010, PHARE is the mechanism used to allocate state or federal funds for affordable housing.