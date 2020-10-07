YARDLEY BOROUGH >> State Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, and a group of his Democratic colleagues were instrumental in Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to amend existing COVID-19 orders to allow for adjusted capacity to gathering limits.
Warren said, “Today, Governor Wolf announced the new guidelines, which result from members of the legislature working with the governor and the Department of Health and local school officials to devise a policy that will enable a greater number of participants and spectators to enjoy an event while protecting the health and safety of participants, attendees and the public.”
According to Warren, the representative and his Democratic colleagues met with the governor last week to share the concerns of students, parents, educators and community members regarding the number of people who could safely attend school sports and other events. As a result of this meeting, the governor subsequently met with the Department of Health to design new guidelines to increase the number of attendees at an event, based on a percentage of the maximum occupancy of the venue, while continuing to protect the health and safety of the participants and spectators. On Monday night, the Democratic representatives met again with the governor’s staff and the deputy secretary of the Department of Health to discuss the governor’s conclusions and updated recommendations.
“I’m very pleased that more people can attend sports events, but they must remember to continue to social distance, wear masks and follow other CDC guidelines,” Warren said.