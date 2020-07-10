DOYLESTOWN >> The number of Bucks County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 infections dropped on July 9 to a level not seen since late March, while new infections continued at a low baseline over the past few days.
Thirty-one residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are now hospitalized, 24 of them non-critical cases and seven in critical condition and on ventilators. It is the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 31, when the number was 29.
In addition, no Bucks County deaths attributed to COVID have been reported since July 1.
“We now have the lowest numbers of hospitalized Bucks County residents since March,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “Given the recent increases in travel-related infections from states with higher incidences of COVID-19, we need to maintain the same common-sense health and safety practices that have gotten us this far in Bucks County.”
The county health department has reported 75 new cases – an average of 25 new infections per day over the past three days – along with six cases that were delayed reports and no longer are considered infectious.
Of the 81 total cases, 19 were spread among household members, 17 were attributed to pure community spread, 15 were infected while out of state, eight live or work at long-term care facilities, six are healthcare workers, two became infected at other workplaces and 14 were unable to be interviewed immediately.
Bucks County now has had 5,654 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 510 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 408 long-term care residents, while 3,997 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 55, while the median age of death is 82.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.