DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County recorded 103 new COVID-19 infections over the past four days, an average of about 26 per day. Almost half of those new cases involved people who became infected while traveling out of state.
No deaths from the coronavirus were reported by the Bucks County Health Department from July 3 through 6. An additional 14 cases were delayed reports that no longer are considered infectious.
Of the 117 total infections, 50 resulted from out-of-state contacts, 19 were from household contacts, 14 were attributed to pure community spread, six are residents or workers at long-term care facilities, two are healthcare workers, and 26 were unable to be interviewed immediately.
“Over the last four days, 50 of our 103 new cases were infected during out-of-state travel, many from Myrtle Beach, S.C.,” said Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. “Think twice before you leave for any area of the country that is currently experiencing a high prevalence of COVID-19.
“If you have to go, be smart,” Damsker added. “Wear a mask, sanitize your hands frequently, and avoid bars and other similar gatherings of people.”
Without the out-of-state infections, Bucks County’s new cases would have averaged about 13 per day over the four-day period.
Gov. Tom Wolf recommended last week that Pennsylvanians who travel to one of 15 states where coronavirus is surging should self-quarantine at home for two weeks upon their return. The states identified by the Wolf administration are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Bucks County now has had 5,576 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 510 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 408 long-term care residents, while 3,912 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 56, while the median age of death is 82.
A total of 68 Bucks County patients remain hospitalized, nine of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.