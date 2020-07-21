DOYLETOWN >> Bucks County’s total number of COVID-19 infections passed the 6,000 mark over the past four days (July 17, 18, 19 and 20), as the daily case average continues to move upward since the July 4 holiday weekend.
The Bucks County Health Department reported a total of 147 infections from July 17 to 20, a daily average of about 37. Forty-three of those cases were delayed reports that no longer are considered infectious.
Those numbers are up from what the county was reporting a month ago, when daily case totals more typically were in the upper teens or low 20s. Factors driving the increases continue to be out-of-state exposures and household spread.
Community spread remains low – about five cases per day – and the number of people hospitalized on ventilators – two – is the lowest since March.
“We’ve had some additional cases from summer travel and Fourth of July parties,” county Health Director Dr. David Damsker said. “I think the combination of being in the `green’ phase and the nice summer weather lowers people’s guard down a bit. It is not unexpected to have a few more cases at this point.”
Of the 147 infections reported from July 17 to 20, 49 were the result of household contacts. Twenty-seven resulted from out-of-state infections, 20 were attributed to pure community spread, eight are residents or staff at long-term care facilities, six are healthcare workers, four were infected at other workplaces, two are jail inmates and 31 were unable to be interviewed immediately.
One death was reported: an 80-year-old man with underlying conditions who lived in a long-term care facility. It was the second death reported this month.
Bucks County now has had 6,039 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 512 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 409 long-term care residents, while 4,369 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 54, while the median age of death is 82.
A total of 35 Bucks County patients remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.