DOYLESTOWN >> In response to a recent federal court decision striking down Gov. Wolf’s order on the number of people permitted at events and gatherings, the Bucks County Health Department has issued a set of common-sense guidelines for such activities.
“With a little forethought and planning, ultimately a larger-sized event or gathering can be managed safely to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the health department.Social distancing
The department offers the following clarifications and recommendations:
- The court ruling does not affect any other aspect of the governor’s order. This means the mask mandate, social distancing and any restrictions on restaurant capacity remain unchanged. Any licensed indoor venue is limited to the capacity achievable with socially-distanced seating up to a maximum of 50 percent of the municipal fire marshal occupancy limit (using the governor’s self-certification program). If no capacity is specified for a licensed premises, seating is limited to 12 people per 1,000 square feet.
- The health department recommends that mask use and social distancing remain a priority at all events and gatherings, regardless of size. The only time a mask should be removed inside is when a seated person is consuming food and drink, or when a person is six feet apart from others outside.
- For outdoor events, one-way traffic flow through the event, multiple or separate entrances and exits to reduce crowding, staff monitors, advanced ticket sales, frequent cleaning of restrooms and frequent handwashing / hand sanitizing should be the norm.
- For indoor events, socially distanced tables (six feet from the backs of chairs to the backs of chairs at adjacent tables), adequate air flow through increased ventilation, mask usage, frequent cleaning of restrooms, and frequent handwashing should be practiced.
- For sporting events, whether indoor or outdoor, mask use and social distancing of six feet between spectator families and between non-participating players should be instituted. Hand sanitizing stations should be readily available for all.
The Bucks County Health Department is always available to discuss and to help plan any event or gathering that you might want to organize. Simply call one of the three offices listed below and ask for the environmental health supervisor, who will be happy to assist you: Neshaminy Manor Center, Doylestown: 215-345-3318; Lower Bucks Government Services Center, Levittown: 267-580-3510; and Upper Bucks Government Services Center, Quakertown: 215-529-7000.