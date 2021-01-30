DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Commissioners, in conjunction with the county Departments of Health and Emergency Management, have issued a Code Blue declaration that will extend through 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
During the Code Blue period, overnight shelters will be open in Lower, Central and Upper Bucks County for those in need of cold-weather housing.
The National Weather Service predicts sub-freezing temperatures throughout the next few days in Lower Bucks County, ranging from the low teens to a daytime high Monday in the low 30s. Colder temperatures are expected in Central and Upper Bucks.
In addition to some of the most frigid temperatures of the winter, snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and continue through Monday night. Heavy snow and accumulations of up to seven inches are possible.
The available shelters for this time period are:
- Lower Bucks: Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Green Lane, Bristol. Guests should not arrive before 8:15 p.m.
- Central Bucks (Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights only): Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5175 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Buckingham Township. Shelter hours are 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Central Bucks (Monday night, Feb. 1): St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main Street, Doylestown.
- Upper Bucks: Quakertown Masonic Lodge, 501 West Broad Street, Quakertown. Guests may arrive from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Emergency Management has notified the above shelters of the Code Blue declaration. On-call volunteers from each location will coordinate transportation, temporary shelter, food and other necessities. Local public safety departments also have been alerted.
All county residents are urged to monitor their pets and any neighbors who are elderly or have special needs during times of extreme weather.
Anyone working outside is urged to be properly dressed, with skin covered. Alternate heat sources should be used with caution, as they can present a carbon monoxide hazard.
For more information on the shelters, visit:
- Advocates for Homeless and Those in Need: www.ahtn.org
- Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless: www.co2ssh.org
- Upper Bucks Code Blue Info: www.facebook.com/Upper-Bucks-Code-Blue-311731318930218/
For additional shelter information, call Bucks County Housing Link at 1-800-810-4434.
For general cold weather information, pcheck the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: www.emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter