DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Commissioners, in conjunction with the county Departments of Health and Emergency Management, today issued a Code Blue declaration for the overnight hours from 6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 15, through 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
During the Code Blue period, overnight shelters will be open in Lower, Central and Upper Bucks County for those in need of cold-weather housing.
In addition to sub-freezing temperatures throughout the county overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory warning of freezing rain, surface ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch, hazardous road conditions and the possibility of power outages.
The available shelters for this time period are:
- Lower Bucks: Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Green Lane, Bristol. Guests should not arrive before 8:15 p.m.
- Central Bucks: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main Street, Doylestown. Shelter hours are 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Upper Bucks: Quakertown Masonic Lodge, 501 West Broad Street, Quakertown. Guests may arrive from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Emergency Management has notified the above shelters of the Code Blue declaration. On-call volunteers from each location will coordinate transportation, temporary shelter, food and other necessities. Local public safety departments also have been alerted.
All county residents are urged to monitor their pets and any neighbors who are elderly or have special needs during times of extreme weather.
Anyone working outside is urged to be properly dressed, with skin covered. Alternate heat sources should be used with caution, as they can present a carbon monoxide hazard.
For more information on the shelters, please visit:
- Advocates for Homeless and Those in Need: www.ahtn.org
- Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless: www.co2ssh.org
- Upper Bucks Code Blue Info: www.facebook.com/Upper-Bucks-Code-Blue-311731318930218/
For additional shelter information, call the Bucks County Housing Link at 1-800-810-4434.
For general cold weather information, please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: www.emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter