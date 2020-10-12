LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Interior Design Society has named Donna Hoffman, owner of Interiors by Donna Hoffman LLC. in Lower Makefield, the winner of four Designer of the Year awards in addition to a first runner up award at its 10th Annual Designer of the Year, “Decade of Design”, Awards Gala.
The award recognizes excellence in Interior Design and is judged by a panel of industry leaders from across the country.
Speaking about the event and Hoffman’s five award sweep, Jenny Canno, the IDS Executive Director said, “This was definitely your evening Donna - very impressive!” Design submissions poured in from across the country.
Hoffman was humbled by the sheer number of wins for her company, adding, “It’s a great honor to be recognized by the Interior Design Society and an esteemed panel of judges. I am beyond proud of our incredible team. And we are blessed to have equally incredible clients who lean on us for our design vision and who lean into our skills to let us lead the way. That collaboration is the true magic,” says Hoffman, President and Founder of Interiors by Donna Hoffman LLC.
Due to COVID19, this year’s Gala event was turned into a virtual, online event. To insure this was no routine Zoom event, the IDS recruited celebrities and industry “dignitaries” to announce the winners, personally addressing their achievements.
These included fun and funny addresses from actors and actresses like Debra Messing, Melora Harding, and David Hasselhoff, comedian Mario Cantone, hilariously announcing one of Hoffman’s wins, plus appearances by ‘Real Housewives’, Teresa Giudice and Lisa Vanderpump, Food Network star Michael Symon, Ice T and many more.
Though the online Designer of the Year event sparkled with the evening’s newly anointed IDS stars and the addition of a first-time celebrity announcer line-up, the IDS is hoping to gather in person once again in 2021 to celebrate next year’s DOTY winners.
About Donna Hoffman: A multi-award-winning Bucks County based designer, Hoffman’s company, Interiors by Donna Hoffman, specializes in new construction, renovation, whole-home and full room design, delivering livable luxury to discerning clients. Seen in Forbes, Real Simple, TV and radio, Donna is considered a design thought leader. She is also called the nation’s #1 design coach having founded TheInteriorDesignAdvocate.com, where she loves providing on-line courses that empower a huge DIY tribe across the country.