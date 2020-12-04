BENSALEM >> Bucks County Human Services and the Bensalem Township Police Department have launched a co-responder program to divert people from the criminal justice system by connecting them with necessary social services.
As of November 30, two recently hired county social workers are based out of the Bensalem Township Police Department to respond to incidents alongside law enforcement officers, and handle referrals for social services made by police.
The program, announced during a news conference on Dec. 3 in Bensalem, aims to better serve people in need of social services and reduce the amount of time police spend on social service-related calls.
Called "Human Services Co-Responders," the social workers were hired by the Bucks County Commissioners as part of a two-year pilot program.
“Enlisting these co-responders is probably the most significant thing we can do in county government to keep our police and communities safe and healthy,” said Bucks County Commissioners’ Chair Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia.
“By shifting social service issues to social workers, we simultaneously improve our emergency response while allowing our police to do the job they are trained to do: law enforcement,” Marseglia said. “As a commissioner and a social worker, this is one of the proudest moments I have shared with the county.”
Filling the positions are Rachel Agosto and Walter Bynum. Agosto comes to the county from the Lenape Valley Foundation, where she worked with people experiencing mental health crises. She worked previously as an emergency medical technician. Bynum, with a decade of experience in the mental health field, worked most recently in behavioral health in Philadelphia. Each will be paid an annual salary of $58,000.
The pair will be tasked with assisting on cases covering a range of issues including aging, mental health, substance use disorders and domestic violence, and then connecting those involved with relevant resources. The co-responders will collaborate and coordinate with agencies in the county’s criminal justice system, including the District Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office and the county’s probation and parole departments, as well as social services groups such as the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc., Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency and the Network of Victim Assistance.
“Our police officers will always respond when someone calls 911 for help,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “Thanks to our new county pilot program in partnership with Bensalem Public Safety, once the police answer a 911 call and make sure all are safe, our new county co-responders will ensure that our citizens get the exact services that any non-police emergency may require.
“This will also free up our police officers to resume their patrols and protection of the public more expeditiously,” he added. “This new program is a win-win for everyone, and I hope to see it expanded countywide."
The county chose Bensalem, the largest township in Bucks, as the starting point for the program with full support from police department leadership.
The Bensalem Township Police Department for years has been proactive in deploying programs to connect in-need community members with social services. This is perhaps most visible in its warm handoff-style program Bensalem Police Aiding in Recovery (BPAIR), which links people suffering from addiction with recovery services.
“We are so looking forward to this new style of policing,” said Bensalem Township Public Safety Director Frederick A. Harran. “It will truly help us better serve our community by providing resources to people in need that often police are unable to. Bensalem prides itself on being proactive and instituting new and innovative initiatives.”
Throughout this two-year program, the co-responders along with their colleagues at Bucks County Human Services will collect and analyze data with academic partners to evaluate the program’s impact. Dr. Patricia Griffin, Assistant Professor and Director of Graduate Criminal Justice at Holy Family University will be leading the evaluation efforts.