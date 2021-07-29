BUCKS COUNTY >> Homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the July flooding in Bucks County may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA Disaster Loan Programs.
Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, and SBA regulations also permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles.
Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and other physical losses.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available and may also be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, whether or not the business sustained physical damage from the storm.
The SBA offers long-term repayment options to keep payments affordable, with terms up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.
The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Bucks County o provide in-person assistance for those wishing to apply, and anyone from any county included in the disaster declaration can visit any DLOC location.
Businesses and individuals may immediately obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Bucks County
Lower Bucks Government Services Center, 7321 New Falls Rd., Levittown. 19055. Tentative Hours of Operation: Monday, Aug. 2 from 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Friday from Aug. 3 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (this is the only Saturday), Sunday, Aug. 8: CLOSED; Monday to Wednesday, Aug. 9 to 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.