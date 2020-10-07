Halloween is a fun and exciting holiday for both children and the whole family. The Bucks County Health Department and Emergency Management want to share COVID-19 and other general precautions for Bucks County residents to help ensure Halloween is held safely as possible this year.
- Trick-or-Treaters should stay outside at all times, as it is a lower risk for transmission.
- Trick-or-Treaters should wear reflective clothing and use a flashlight to remain easily visible to traffic and other groups.
- Trick-or-treat in small groups, making it easier to social distance as much as possible.
- Face coverings should be worn if not able to remain 6 feet apart. Most Halloween masks will not suffice as a protective face covering.
- Avoid being within 6 feet from those who live outside your household for more than 15 consecutive minutes.
- Anyone handing out candy should wear a face-covering and remain outside through the event if possible.
- Both trick-or-treaters and those giving out candy should sanitize their hands regularly. Avoid costume parties and other large indoor social gatherings, especially with alcohol present.