DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Republican Committee has announced its team of recommended candidates for the 2021 Primary Election.
Regional meetings were held over the last several weeks with local Republican Committeepeople to screen candidates for Court of Common Pleas, District Attorney, Sheriff, Controller, Recorder of Deeds, and Prothonotary, and to vote on their recommendation.
These regional votes were confirmed by a vote of the Executive Committee, made up of representatives from across Bucks County. The candidates listed below earned the overwhelming support of the Bucks County Republican Committee.
“We are proud to recommend to the voters of Bucks County this qualified, experienced and dedicated team of candidates,” said Bucks County GOP Chair Patricia Poprik. “Our strong ticket of candidates is ready to get to work protecting our community, supporting our families, and restoring fiscal discipline to county government.”
Judge of the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas – Stephen Corr, Esq.
Stephen Corr (Warrington) believes that Bucks County deserves a judicial system grounded in the fair, impartial, and decisive application of justice. His career, both in the law and in public service, has prepared him to be the voice the community needs as the county's next Judge of the Court of Common Pleas.
Serving his community has been central to Corr’s career, having served on the board of directors for the Bucks County Bar Association, the Central Bucks School District (three terms), and the Warrington Township Parks & Recreation Department.
Bucks County District Attorney – Matt Weintraub
Matt Weintraub (Doylestown Township), a Bucks County native with over a quarter-century of experience as a prosecutor, has tried over 100 criminal cases, including the successful prosecution of the killers of teenager Grace Packer and musician Danny DeGennaro. He was also instrumental bringing Cosmo DiNardo to justice for murdering four young men in Solebury Township.
As District Attorney, he has also worked with community partners to combat the opioid epidemic and reduce the overall number of prosecutions by diverting more offenders into treatment programs at the earliest stages of the justice system.
Matt’s clear mission is the relentless pursuit of justice and keeping Bucks County families safe.
Bucks County Sheriff – Fred Harran
Fred Harran (Bensalem) is a career professional with over 33 years of law enforcement experience, including 22 years of executive leadership in municipal policing with the unique ability to bring policing and municipal government together. He has more than 14 years as the Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety which has given him the insight on policing in the 21st century.
Director Harran takes an outside the box approach to policing and has ability to create partnerships not only with other government agencies. but more importantly. the community he serves. This is accomplished by combining community policing, technological advancement, innovative law enforcement and intelligence lead policing through teamwork.
Bucks County Controller – Pamela Van Blunk, Esq.
Pamela Van Blunk (Lower Makefield) is a Bucks County attorney who is ready to bring her years of legal experience to the Controller’s office, serving as the fiscal watchdog on behalf of taxpayers.
The Controller is the county’s chief financial officer and chief auditor, with the ability to issue subpoenas and take testimony under oath related to the County’s finances and spending. Pam’s experience as a trial attorney gives her important insight and understanding on these critical issues.
As a single mother who put herself through law school, Pam understands the challenges Bucks County families face, and will fight to make sure that each of their hard-earned tax dollars are spent responsibly and with accountability.
Bucks County Recorder of Deeds – Dan McPhillips
Dan McPhillips (Warminster) is a lifelong resident of Bucks County currently serving as an Inheritance Tax Agent in the Bucks County of Register of Wills Office. Before entering the public sector, he served in management roles in the private sector, where he was responsible for overseeing large teams and multi-million-dollar budgets.
Dan recently finished seven years of service as a Warminster Township Supervisor. He is also a former president of the Bucks County Association of Township Officials. The latest in his long career of community service includes serving as a member of the Board of Directors for; the Bucks County Community College Authority Board, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Bucks County, and the Greater Bucks/Mont Chamber of Commerce.
Bucks County Prothonotary – Coleen Christian
Coleen Christian (Upper Makefield) is a former Township Supervisor, entrepreneur, and small business woman whose experience in both the public and private sectors has positioned her to serve as Bucks County’s chief clerk in the civil courts division. Coleen is committed to modernizing the Prothonotary’s office, and serving both the public, and the legal community, in a more effective and efficient way.
A graduate of Villanova University, with a certificate in Urban Planning from Harvard University, Coleen has been responsible for managing a number of projects in the private sector, coordinating significant budgets, overseeing a large staff, and meeting deadlines. She looks forward to using her years of experience to better serve the people of Bucks County.
These recommended candidates will be joined on the ballot by statewide candidates Judge Kevin Brobson for PA Supreme Court, Megan Sullivan for PA Commonwealth Court, and Judge Drew Crompton and Stacy Wallace for PA Superior Court. Candidates for statewide office were endorsed at a meeting of the Republican State Committee in early February.