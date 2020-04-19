HARRISBURG >> Beginning on Monday, April 20 curbside pickup will be available at 10 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks County.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, each store will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day, Monday through Saturday, starting on Monday, April 20.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles. Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day. Callers will be guided by store staff through products available to purchase at each location. Payment by credit card will be required by phone, and all curbside pickup sales are final (no returns).
"Fine Wine & Good Spirits is making strides in expanding service to our customers," said a PLCB spokesperson. "We ask you to remain patient if you don’t get through by phone right away. We’re optimistic our capacity to fulfill orders through our website and curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding."
The PLCB has also significantly increased the number of orders it is accepting on a daily basis at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.
“After ramping up 46 additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers in the last few days and aiming to have 121 fulfillment centers picking and packing e-commerce orders, we’ve made significant progress in improving service to Pennsylvania consumers seeking access to wines and spirits,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “Today, we’re accepting 6,500 orders through our website, an 850 percent increase since April 1, when limited e-commerce sales resumed, and a 261 percent increase over the 1,800 orders we had been consistently accepting each day for a number of days.”
As order fulfillment capacity increases, the PLCB will continue increasing the number of orders it takes each day, expecting to be able to accept 10,000 or more orders daily in coming days.
The following are the Bucks County stores that will be offering curbside pickup:
Bucks County
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0907. Edgewood Village Shopping Center. 635 Heacock Road, Yardley 19067, 215-493-3182
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0912, Logan Square Shopping Center, 6542-J Lower York Road, New Hope 18938. 215-862-7801
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0920, Quakertown Shopping Center, 1465 W. Broad Street, Quakertown 18951, 267-371-1450
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0929, 4275 County Line Road, Chalfont 18914, 215-822-4622
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0932, 1115 N. Main Street, Warrington 18976, 215-798-1180
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0934, 132 Veterans Lane, Doylestown 18901, 215-340-1427
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0937, Oxford Oaks Shopping Center, 1601 Big Oak Road, Yardley 19067, 215-493-0165
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0943, 212 S. State Street, Newtown 18940, 215-968-4161
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0944, Buttonwood Park Place, 7 Buttonwood Drive, Yardley 19067, 215-369-5479
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0945, Addisville Commons, 890 2nd Street Pike, Richboro 18954, 215-396-3802