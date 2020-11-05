DOYLESTOWN >> With about 28,000 mail-in and absentee ballots left to count, former Vice President Joe Biden moved ahead of President Trump in Bucks County’s vote totals Wednesday night, erasing what had been a substantial Trump lead earlier in the day.
With more than 356,000 votes counted by 10:30 p.m., Biden’s vote total stood at 177,019 (49.9 percent) to Trump’s 173,467 (48.9 percent) in Bucks. Biden’s lead is expected to widen on Thursday as the county continues its tabulation of mail-in and absentee ballots, which have heavily favored Democratic candidates here and across the nation.
Those totals included all votes cast in person at the county’s 304 voting precincts, plus more than 129,000 mail-in and absentee ballots so far. sorting ballots 11.4.2020
At this time Wednesday morning, Trump held a 23,189-vote lead over Biden. But as an avalanche of mail-in ballots continue to be tallied, about 77 percent of those votes have gone to Biden.
The number of mail-in ballots is also expected to increase slightly as county officials continue to count ballots received on Election Day and through Friday’s deadline for receiving ballots in the mail.
In other county races, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick appears to have defeated Democratic challenger Christina Finello, with 60 percent of the vote to Finello’s 40 percent.counting 11.4.2020
Democratic State Rep. Wendy Ullman trailed Republican challenger Shelby Labs by almost 2,500 votes, while other state House incumbents in both political parties held substantial leads over their opponents:
- Republican State Rep. K.C. Tomlinson (15,840) led Democrat Harold Hayes (13,933)
- Republican State Rep. Meghan Schroeder (21,444) led Democrat Marlene Katz (16,331)
- Democratic State Rep. Perry Warren (21,862) led Republican Charles Adcock (15,958)
- Democratic State Rep. John Galloway (17,342) led Republican Jeanine McGee (12,331)
- Democratic State Rep. Tina Davis (17,272) led Republican Kelly Bellerby-Allen (10,806)
- Republican State Rep. Frank Farry (23,841) led Democrat Lauren Lareau (14,209)
- Democratic State Rep. Wendy Ullman (18,145) trailed Republican challenger Shelby Labs (20,630)
- Republican State Rep. Todd Polinchock (20,767) led Democrat Gary Spillane (15,859)
- Republican State Rep. Craig Staats (20,748) led Democrat Robyn Colajezzi (12,769)
- Republican State Rep. Wendi Thomas (22,624) led Democrat Ann Marie Mitchell (17,390)