DOYLESTOWN >> More than 77,000 Bucks County ballots remained to be counted Wednesday morning after elections workers toiled through the night to tabulate ballots cast in Tuesday's election.
With almost 304,000 votes counted by 8:30 a.m., President Donald Trump led former Vice President Joe Biden in Bucks, claiming 53 percent of the recorded ballots to Biden’s 46 percent.
Those totals included all votes cast in person at 303 of the county’s 304 voting precincts, plus almost 80,000 mail-in and absentee ballots.voting 10.29.2020
Still to be counted are more than 76,700 mail-in ballots and the Election Day in-person results from one voting precinct in Warminster.
Trump’s 23,189-vote margin over Biden is expected to narrow considerably – as are other races led by Republican candidates – since the county’s mail-in totals have leaned heavily in favor of Democratic candidates.
About 77 percent of the mail-in ballots tallied so far have gone to Biden, compared to 22 percent for Trump.
The number of mail-in ballots is also expected to increase slightly as county officials continue to count ballots received on Election Day and through Friday’s deadline for receiving ballots in the mail.
Bucks County will continue working nonstop on Wednesday to open, scan and tabulate the remaining mail-in ballots, a process that could continue into Thursday.
In other county races, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick led Democratic challenger Christina Finello with 64 percent of the vote to 36 percent for Finello, while incumbents led in all but one State House of Representatives race:
- Republican State Rep. K.C. Tomlinson (53%) led Democrat Harold Hayes (47%)
- Republican State Rep. Meghan Schroeder (59%) led Democrat Marlene Katz (40%)
- Democratic State Rep. Perry Warren (53%) led Republican Charles Adcock (46%)
- Democratic State Rep. John Galloway (58%) led Republican Jeanine McGee (42%)
- Democratic State Rep. Tina Davis (61%) led Republican Kelly Bellerby-Allen (39%)
- Republican State Rep. Frank Farry (66%) led Democrat Lauren Lareau (34%)
- Democratic State Rep. Wendy Ullman (41%) trailed Republican challenger Shelby Labs (59%)
- Republican State Rep. Todd Polinchock (64%) led Democrat Gary Spillane (36%)
- Republican State Rep. Craig Staats (74%) led Democrat Robyn Colajezzi (26%)
- Republican State Rep. Wendi Thomas (63%) led Democrat Ann Marie Mitchell (37%)