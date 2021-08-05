JAMISON >> James Davey, a multimedia technology teacher at the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, has been selected as the 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year sponsored by the Pennsylvania Association for Career and Technical Education (PA-ACTE).
The PA-ACTE Teacher of the Year award recognizes inspirational leaders that embody the core values of the Association for Career and Technical Education through contributions to student success, innovations in teaching, and leadership in the local or greater CTE community.
As the teacher for the Multimedia Technology program, Davey offers students engaging instruction through real-world application within a student-centered learning environment. The program is standardsaligned and integrated with industry-based curriculum.
Davey manages the program as if it were a film production company where students have opportunities to create their own films and work with clients in the studio at the school or on location within the community, which enables the students to attain relevant skills and knowledge. This is evident through high student enrollment, high student attendance, and high student achievement.
It is also evident through the many awards the students earned this school year, despite facing challenges throughout the pandemic. The Multimedia Technology students won top awards at the Greenfield Youth Film Festival, the Bucks Fever Film Fest and the 2020-21 Bucks County Media and Design Competition in the areas of video production, audio, video music, narrative, and directing.
In addition, the students won six gold medals at the Pennsylvania SkillsUSA State Competition.
“Whether he is helping students prepare for a competition, mentoring a fellow teacher, or attending an after hour event to support our school, Mr. Davey demonstrates his commitment to the teaching profession," said Kathryn Strouse, MBIT Administrative Director. "He is a strong voice when it comes to advocating for students or increasing community awareness about our school. Mr. Davey continually places students at the center of all decision-making, whether selecting equipment for his lab, recruiting employment opportunities for students, or preparing students for industry certification."
Davey will now move on to the region level for competition, which will take place in spring 2022.