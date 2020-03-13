WARRINGTON >> The Bucks County DUI Task Force will conduct its annual St. Patrick’s Day DUI checkpoint on Saturday, March 14 in Warrington Township.
Eighteen officers from eight departments will man the checkpoint on Rt. 611 beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 3 a.m.
Motorists passing through the checkpoint may be subject to field sobriety tests if they appear under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“As we are all becoming keenly aware in this current climate, public safety must take many forms,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “Help us keep you safe. Please don’t drink or do drugs and drive.”
Officers from the Bensalem Township Police Department, Lower Southampton Police Department, Middletown Township Police Department, New Britain Borough Police Department, Penndel Borough Police Department, Richland Township Police Department and Warrington Township Police Department will staff the checkpoint.
The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.