DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Drug Strike Force arrested a correctional officer on Tuesday, July 20 for smuggling suboxone strips into the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
Anthony Louis Miller, 28, of Quakertown, was charged with controlled substance contraband to confined persons, criminal attempt to controlled substance contraband to confined persons, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, and criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned Tuesday night, July 20 by Magisterial District Judge Daniel J. Finello Jr. and was sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility under $150,000 cash bail.
The investigation was conducted by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Drug Strike Force and revealed that Miller was a Bucks County correctional officer and was suspected of smuggling illegal contraband into the jail.
As a result of their investigation, Drug Strike Force Detectives discovered that Miller had agreed to illegally smuggle 100 suboxone strips into the jail for $5,000.
When he was arrested, Miller was found with 88 suboxone strips inside a pocket on his duty belt.
Miller was interviewed and admitted to smuggling suboxone into the prison several other times since February 2020, according to a criminal complaint.
“This defendant has committed an extraordinary breach of public trust, because our prison guards are supposed to keep drugs OUT of the jail they’re guarding, rather than purchasing drugs to bring into it,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “This is a great example of our county Drug Strike Force working hard to protect the institutional safety of Bucks County’s prison.”
Bucks County Detectives were assisted by the Bucks County Department of Corrections Investigation Unit, Pennsylvania State Police, Plumstead Township Police, Bristol Township Police, Quakertown Borough Police, Warrington Township Police, and Doylestown Township Police. The case is assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.