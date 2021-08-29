FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Falls Township on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Falls Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Federal Lane at 12:04 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.
A man at the residence was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers, or anyone else at the residence, were injured.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and their Detectives were notified and responded and are now leading the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and no more information will be provided at this time.