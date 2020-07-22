DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force together with local law enforcement partners have charged four members of a drug ring that used stolen identities to buy prescription drugs in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
Investigators found the group used stolen identifying information of two Bucks County doctors between Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 to write numerous fraudulent prescriptions, 13 of which the defendants successfully filled at area pharmacies.
During the group’s run, the ring obtained 300 Percocet tablets and 2400 milliliters of Promethazine with Codeine.
On July 21, following a 10-month investigation by the Detectives Strike Force, Bristol Township police and Lower Providence Township police, dozens of drug charges were filed against: Mariyah Arrington, 25, of Clinton, Maryland Tyrek Arrington, 23, of Clinton, Maryland Marissa Wright, 25, of Clinton, Maryland Nijee Britton, 25, of Washington, D.C.
Each faces numerous charges including criminal conspiracy to commit identity theft, criminal conspiracy to commit forgery and criminal conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance.
Arrington and Wright also face charges of acquisition or obtaining of possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge. None of them are in custody on the new charges.
Through criminal conduct in this case occurred in multiple counties, both the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office have authorized the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office to assume jurisdiction for purposes of prosecution.
The case was investigated by the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force, Bristol Township Police Department and Lower Providence Township Police Department. It has been assigned for prosecution to Assistant District Attorney Edward Furman.
“Felony drug crimes take many forms," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "Here, multi jurisdictional law enforcement collaboration took down a ring of drug dealers acquiring prescription drugs by fraud. It was a great team effort, required to stop this organization in its tracks."
According to a criminal complaint: The investigation began on Sept. 11 when Bristol Township police investigate a prescription fraud incident that happened in the township that day. That led to a traffic stop where police took Tyrek Arrington, his sister Mariyah Arrington and Britton into custody.
A search warrant was obtained to search their car and police found marijuana in a clear plastic bag, a digital scale, rolling papers and a grinder containing marijuana.
Police also found an empty prescription bottle of Promethazine with Codeine and three computer-generated prescriptions from a different doctor.
The investigation later determined that the group committed or attempted to commit additional prescription fraud at pharmacies throughout Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties from Aug. 28 to Sept. 9.