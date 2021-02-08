DOYLESTOWN >> Veteran prosecutor and defense attorney Antonetta Stancu has announced the backing of key Democratic officials including State Senators Steve Santarsiero, Maria Collett and John Kane; State Representatives Tina Davis and John Galloway; former Congressman Patrick Murphy, and former State Representative Helen Tai.
In a letter to Bucks County Democratic Committee members, Santarsiero, Collett, Kane, Davis, Galloway, and Tai jointly urged members of the committee to back Stancu for District Attorney at the party’s upcoming endorsement convention saying, “We believe Antonetta is as prepared for the position of District Attorney as any candidate for this office in our collective memory – including and especially the incumbent.”
The letter pointed to the diversity of Stancu’s prosecutorial experience which includes stints as a federal prosecutor, a Bronx County New York Assistant DA, and seven years as a Bucks County Deputy District Attorney where she also served as a special prosecutor in the high-level prosecutions of Montgomery County Commissioner James Matthews and Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane.
“We are excited to see such a qualified, capable, and wonderful woman run for the highest law enforcement position within Bucks County. We know the people of Bucks County will be safe under her leadership and that she will uphold the most important duties of the office, namely protecting the citizens of Bucks County and pursuing truth and justice, wherever they may lead.”
Murphy endorsed Stancu separately saying: “Antonetta Stancu will be tough and smart when it comes to keeping our families safe here in Bucks County.”
