DOYLESTOWN >> Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office want to warn residents of a scam where the offender poses as a debt collector for a law firm and threatens the recipient with criminal charges and other legal action if it is not paid.
A Bucks County resident recently received an email telling the recipient they owed a large sum of money for legal fees, attorney fees and penalties as part of a lawsuit and they can settle the debt by paying a portion of the amount owed.
If the debt is not paid, the scammer threatened that the case would be turned over to the “local sheriff’s department” and the recipient’s employer would be notified.
The scam email contains no phone number, or any other identification of a legitimate law firm. Residents should never send money or provide access to your bank or credit card in response to threatening emails (or phone calls) you may receive claiming that you owe a debt.
Also, never give any personal information, such as social security number, credit card, or bank account information to any individual, website, or company without first verifying their identity.
If you have received a similar email, do not respond. Contact your local police local police department or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354. You can also contact us at https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/contact